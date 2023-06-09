Alexis Mac Allister: “I’ve Got Very Good Memories at Anfield”

Alexis Mac Allister took the weighty number 10 jersey, which prior to this, was worn by Sadio Mane of the famed Front Three.

“I know how important the No.10 is in football”, he said in his first interview for the club.

“I had the possibility to take the No.8 as well, which is a big number for this club because of [Steven] Gerrard, of course. But I decided for No.10 because I used it a lot of times in Argentina, in Brighton, U23s national team as well. It’s a number that I really like and that’s why I chose it.”

The World Cup winner is ready for the next stage of his career, having just completed a move from Brighton.

“As you say, it was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day”, he said.

“Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club.”

Picking up more silverware is top of mind for the 24-year old, including winning the Premier League and Champions League. And while he has played against Liverpool only twice as an opposition player, he is aware of the club’s special relationship with its fans.

“Well, I have to say that I’ve got very good memories at Anfield – but hopefully the ones coming will be even better. I played for Boca Juniors and I feel like Liverpool is that kind of team where the fans are supporting the whole game”, he said.