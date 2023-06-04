Jamie Carragher Thinks Few Can Do More Than Trent-Alexander Arnold in Midfield

In April, Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent was voted as the Standard Chartered Liverpool Player of the Month for scoring six assists. He also showed some brilliant displays in midfield, adding fodder for supporters who think his destiny lies there rather than at the right-back role.

One of the supporters is veteran Liverpool defender turned pundit Jamie Carragher. Speaking to Redmen TV, he expressed his approval of what Trent has been allowed to do.

“I think his body language when he’s in midfield, compared to when he’s just playing in defence is completely different. Feels like I’m watching a different player. Some of the passes he plays, no matter who we buy, if we bought Bellingham, how much more could he do that TAA does in midfield”, he said.

When asked about his new ‘hybrid’ role last month, Trent called it “getting on the ball more centrally, being able to impact the game in a central area and just having that freedom within there to express myself and help the team win games”.

“When Liverpool are on the ball, whoever you buy, whatever you spend, they can’t do more than Trent. I think another season I’d be of the mind, let’s buy a right-back and put him in midfield, because this kid is too good to not be the centre of this team”, Carragher added.

“It is getting to the stage when it’ll become his team, he’ll end up being captain. Take away the stuff he gets criticised for, which at times it is not great. He can improve on stuff, although he’ll never be amazing at it, so let’s focus on what he is amazing at.”