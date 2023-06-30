Liverpool Go Green with 2023-24 Away Kit

Liverpool are going back to the 90s for a little inspiration for the 2023-24 away kit, which brings a pixelated, dial-up vibe to 95-96’s green and white (and a few hits of black) quarters kit and at first glance appears likely to prove one of the more popular away offerings of recent years.

Along with the shirt, the club have also released a matching training top and track jacket, with the jacket in particular embracing that 90s-throwback mission statement and all leaning hard into that green, white, and black colour palate.

Grid View









Fans will get an early chance to see it in action with the club announcing the away kit will be given its first run-out against Leicester in Singapore on July 30th. The Singapore match is their third of pre-season and the first of their brief Asian tour following a pair of warm-up games in Germany against second division sides Karlsruher SC and SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

The 90s-throwback green quarters look also got a recent re-interpretation with 2017-18’s New Balance offering, and before that 2008-09’s adidas away kit matched an all teal top with black pants and white socks.

Green and white has also been the colour palate for away kits in 2006-07 and 1999-2000, and variations were released for four seasons in a row from 1991-1995 before the fifth strait season with that colour palate, 1995-96, saw the use of the quarters layout that directly inspired this year’s edition.