Darwin Núñez to Miss Summer International Friendlies

Darwin Núñez, who missed Liverpool’s final three matches of the season, will now get an extended summer break. The player injured his toe and couldn’t return to the pitch to see out Liverpool’s campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa now announced that he would be leaving Núñez off of the Uruguay roster for the upcoming friendlies. The team will be playing against Nicaragua and Cuba in June. They will be the first games for Bielsa as manager of the team. It seems he doesn’t want to start off by hurting one of their stars for two meaningless friendlies. Honestly, it’s a good look for him.

This is great news for Liverpool, because it means that Núñez both gets a break and avoids further injury before the start of next season. As it stands now, the player will get June off to relax, recharge, and recuperate, and then join the rest of the team at the AXA Training Centre to begin their preseason training.

With the already demanding club season serving as the bread in a World Cup sandwich, every player must be worn to the bone. Getting one a surprise rest will only help the team come August.