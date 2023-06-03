We’re All Crying: LFC Release Trailer Of Firmino Special

Some of us, and I believe I speak for most of the Liverpool fan base when I say this, are not yet ready to say goodbye to Roberto Firmino.

Bobby was one of the foundations that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool—the team that rose from midtable obscurity to became English, European, and World Champions—was built upon. Many, and I suspect Kloppo himself would say this, would pinpoint Firmino as the lynchpin undergirding all of Klopp’s success on Merseyside.

Anyway, the club have now done a tribute documentary miniseries, titled (appropriately) just Bobby, with at least one episode (I suspect it’ll be more, since it’s labeled as episode one). The first episode will be available for streaming starting June 14th on LFCTV.

I personally have avoided giving LFCTV money for a very long time, but I might have to pop just for this one.

He’s been an absolute joy to watch over the last 8 years at Liverpool, and it’s still a weird and sad feeling knowing that he won’t be playing on Merseyside next season.