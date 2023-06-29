Robbie Fowler Named Manager of Second Division Saudi Side Al-Qadsiah

Robbie Fowler is a Liverpool legend. The Toxteth-born striker made 266 total appearances and scored 128 goals as one of England’s top forwards in the 90s while winning and FA Cup, UEFA Cup, Super Cup, and two League Cups for the Reds.

Robbie Fowler the manager has traced a rather less legendary trajectory, following a line that has seen him take on a series of seemingly random jobs between punditry gigs. First was Thai League 1’s Muangthong United, then the A-League’s Brisbane Roar, and finally Indian Super League side East Bengal.

Now, after a year-and-a-half out of management, we have another name to add to the list and it’s fair to say it’s not one anyone would have ever guessed. Because Robbie Fowler is joining the flow of mostly second-tier or aging players and managers and heading to Saudi Arabia.

But he’s not going to a top team in the Saudi league, aka the Saudi Professional League. He’s joining Al Qadsiah FC in the rather confusingly named Saudi First Division League, aka the second tier of professional football.

Al Qadsiah FC finished 11th out of 18 the the FDL last season, and whatever sportswashing endeavour the Saudi top tier is currently being pumped up in service of it’s probably fair to say that doesn’t extend to shelling out the big bucks to bring Fowler to the Khobar-based club.

Hopefully, then, Fowler can enjoy however long he spends in the city of 450k in the Dammam metro region on the Persian Gulf—and not do anything that might get him into too much trouble—before presumably sliding back into a cushy punditry gig.