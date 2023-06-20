Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic Named Golden Boy Finalists

Searching for information on most football awards won’t have you feeling like you’ll end up on a watchlist somewhere for it, but then the Tuttosport-established Golden Boy award isn’t most football awards.

Handed out since 2003, the annual prize is for Europe’s top player aged 21 or younger at the start of the season, and most years of late there’s been at least a Liverpool player or two near the top of it.

This season is no different, with Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic ranking out in 14th and 21st place respectively ahead of final voting by newspapers in ten countries—including The Times from England.

The top three and likely favourites for this season’s award are Bayern’s Jamal Musiala, new Madrid signing Jude Bellingham, and Barcelona’s Gavi. Harvey Elliott is the highest rated Premier League player.

Man City’s Rico Lewis at 17 is number two, followed by Bajcetic, Brighton’s Levi Colwill at 23, and Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho at 32. Liverpool’s only Golden Boy winner was Raheem Sterling in 2014.