Diogo Jota Sets Next Season Goals

Diogo Jota may not have played as much as he wanted to last season due to injuries, but he’s raring to get pre-season started (please, sir, consider napping instead) and wants to make his mark. His goal, as it were, is to do better than his 2021-22 season record of 21.

“I hope that I can score that number or more,” Jota told FourFourTwo this week. “The season before last was very successful – almost the most successful ever in English football – and for me it was great as well. I was so happy that Liverpool offered me a new deal and I could commit myself to the club for a long period of time.

“I know they trust me and that’s important: to know that you’re in a stable place, with people who give you the confidence to go out on to the pitch and produce excellent performances,” he added. “This summer, I want to get through a proper pre-season, then hopefully have a great season.”

When asked about the team’s performances and what he hopes to see in the coming season, Jota added:

“In the last few years, we have always been there – three seasons with over 90 points, which is incredible. Not to win the league with so many points is even more incredible. So, I think our target needs to be that: to do better than the season we’ve just had, for sure, and be fighting for titles.