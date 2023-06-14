Mac Allister Names Klopp as Reason for Choosing Liverpool

Speaking to ESPN Argentina, new Liverpool FC midfielder has revealed more about his transfer. In this case, one of they key and most attractive factors that drove the switch to Anfield was of course, manager Jürgen Klopp.

“I had the chance to talk to him [Klopp]. It was one of the most important things to make the decision so early in the market.” “I saw the desire to have myself and the desire to continue winning titles for the club, so for me it was very important.” “To arrive at one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in England is a great joy and a dream.”

It’s not exactly a surprise that one of the best managers in the world continues to attract players that want to work with him. Alexis will definitely be an asset from the get-go next season, with his prior Premier League experience expected to aid him in settling quickly. And with a full pre-season of work, he may just get even better when unleashed in Klopp’s system.