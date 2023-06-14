Alisson Becker and Missy Bo Kearns Win Liverpool Player of the Season Awards

The votes are in and Alisson Becker and Missy Bo Kearns have both won Liverpool’s Player of the Season award for 2022-23.

It’s no surprise to see Kearns at the top of the list after bringing home the Player of the Month award several times this season. She, along with Taylor Hinds, appeared in all 28 of Liverpool’s games this season. It was always going to be a tough one for the Reds, who were faced with the challenge of their first season back in the Women’s Super League. However, they finished in a safe and respectable seventh place, guaranteeing them at least one more season to improve.

Kearns was a huge part of that success, anchoring the midfield and scoring five goals as well.

On her win, the Scouser said, “We really grew into our first season back in the Women’s Super League and it was nice to be able to make my own contribution. I was especially pleased to add a few goals to my game, which was something which we knew could help the team. Of course the main thing is to thank my teammates because nothing is possible without them, and the staff who work so hard to make us as good as we can be in every game.”

Though Liverpool had a disappointing 2022-23 season, ending up in fifth place, Alisson Becker was a highlight of the season. The Brazilian goalkeeper kept 17 clean sheets in 47 games in all competitions.

This season also saw Alisson reach 200 appearances and 100 clean sheets in his Liverpool career.

Alisson beat out Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the voting to take home the prize.