Patrick Vieira: Anfield Is The Best Atmosphere I’ve Experienced

On the eve of the Champions League Final, BT Sports interviewed Patrick Vieira, who besides his long and successful years at Arsenal, also played for Inter Milan and the other team featuring in the final.

Among other topics, Vieira was what atmosphere was the best that he had experienced. The answer was clear: Liverpool’s home stadium Anfield.

“Liverpool is one of the best,” Vieira said in the interview. “I think AC Milan, Inter, San Siro is a very special stadium, but Liverpool for me is the best atmosphere that I ever experienced in my life. It’s a communion between the players and the fans.

“When they start to sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and they make it really special for the players, it creates a bubble, a togetherness between fans and players and I think that gives the extra motivation to the players to give even more. That creates something really special for Liverpool Football Club.”

I’m sure that statement won’t rub some of his former clubs, especially those based in England, the wrong way.

Regardless, it’s quite the compliment from a player whose career spanned nearly 20 years at 6 different clubs in 3 countries. He also experienced Anfield as an opposing manager with Crystal Palace, so he clearly has an enormous backlog of experiences from which to base his observation.