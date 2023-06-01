 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Firmino Posts Video of Farewell Speech

We love you Bobby. All the best.

Southampton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino has posted a video of him making a speech at the private farewell event hosted in his honour two weekends ago. In it, Bobby speaks in fluent English of what the club has meant to him over the years.

Here it is, in its entirety:

And here’s the full transcript of that speech:

“Eight years of Liverpool are coming to an end for my family and for me in a few days. Naturally, I already knew about Liverpool when I arrived here from Germany eight years ago. And yet, I had no idea...”

“I had no idea how much passion that is in the club. And what a huge part this club plays in the lives of so many people around the world.”

“I didn’t know how positively crazy, how passionate the people that work at this club are and how much this club and stadium means to them.”

“The truth is I never could have dreamed that it was possible to achieve what we achieved together. It has been the honour of my life so far to be a part of this Liverpool family, You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

One of the greatest to ever to do it at Anfield. All the best, Bobby. We’ll see you again, and it’ll be wonderful.

