Cody Gakpo: “It’s a Massive Win For Us, We Are In A Good Period”

Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Brentford extended the Reds’ winning streak in the business end of the season, and newcomer Cody Gakpo is soaking it all up.

“I enjoy playing for sure and I’m looking where I can help the team the most. Sometimes that’s a little bit deeper in the midfield and sometimes it’s in the striker’s position. I just enjoy playing with my teammates, and especially when you win it is way more fun!” he said.

Gakpo has been a regular feature in Jurgen Klopp’s lineup and has had the opportunity to regularly play alongside Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool great in the making.

“Everybody knows Mo maybe better than I do, a really great player and a really great person as well. When he breaks records, because I think he has already broken two since I’ve been here, we are all proud of him and lucky to have him here. He helps the team a lot with his goals and assists, so really happy”, he said.

With only three games to go and a shot at securing the fourth spot in a tight race, the squad must keep going, as Gakpo pointed out.

“At the end, job done and I think that was the most important thing. It was a tough game but we stuck together, we worked really hard and we pulled through. It’s a massive win for us, we are in a good period, we have won a few games so let’s keep it that way”, he said.