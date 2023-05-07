Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah Wants to Keep Breaking Records

Last night at Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Brentford, Mohamed Salah’s goal secured the victory for the Reds, and added a few badges to his personal set of honours. It was his 100th goal at Anfield, and he is now tied at fifth place on the club’s all-time scorers list, equal with Steven Gerrard. It was also the first time a Liverpool player scored in nine consecutive home games at Anfield. Phew.

And the delightful Egyptian remained down to earth and humble as ever.

“It means a lot to me. I said before, I feel [at] home here, I’m happy. We just need to finish the season [in] the best possible way. But as much as I’m scoring goals, the team winning games – that’s the most important thing”, he said after the game.

And while personal honours mean a lot, his focus remains on the helping the team secure wins and succeed.

“It’s something that makes me proud, to be fair. I work really hard and everybody knows that, everybody sees that. I’m just motivated to keep breaking records and just scoring goals and winning games for the team”, he added.

After a tumultuous season with many underwhelming performances, the Reds have sprung back to their winning ways in the final third of the season. And they need to make it past the finish line without being overconfident, believes Salah.

“We are more stable at the moment in the team and we need to carry on because I think there’s three games left, so we just need to carry on”, he said.