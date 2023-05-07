Alisson: “It Was A Game We Can Be Proud Of”

Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Brentford saw them progress in the quest for a fourth spot in the Premier League, and for Alisson the clean sheet was a particularly crucial victory.

“I think it was a game we can be proud of. We can see this game as a mark for us, [with] our defensive work and everybody working together, fighting for first and second balls – not only the line of four but the midfielders, the strikers, everybody working together”, he said.

“I think that makes the team keep the clean sheet and scoring the goal that was enough to get the three points.”

The game was Alisson’s 100th clean sheet whilst playing for Liverpool and he dedicated it to the entire squad and staff.

“I don’t know how much it means, 100, I hope I’m going to reach 200, 300, as many as possible. But this is not only a number of myself, it’s from all the boys, from all the staff, goalkeeping coach department, everybody. We work together with a common goal and a clean sheet is a common goal of ourselves. Clean sheets can put us in a closer situation to win games”, he said.

Liverpool’s recent run of wins have boosted morale for the squad but it’s not a job done just yet, Alisson said.

“You have to work hard, keep working hard and try to get better. We are doing that. But at the same time, we cannot be fully satisfied because we know the quality of our team and the things that we are capable of. So, we have to take the best of every player and keep improving”, he reflected.