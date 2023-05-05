Klopp Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Brentford Match

With Liverpool welcoming Brentford to Anfield tomorrow, Jürgen Klopp provided the usual injury breakdown for his squad in his pre-match press conference today. While there were no major revelations, the manager did confirm some minor updates and a new addition to the injury report.

First, Klopp reiterated the story from earlier this week that Thiago Alcântara will have surgery on his hip in hopes the Spaniard will be recovered and ready to go after the summer break.

“Thiago will have surgery and is out for the rest of the season,” said Klopp. “It’s the same issue he was recently out for a couple of months with.”

“Do I expect him to now be fit for pre-season? Yes, that’s why we do it now.”

Next came updates on Roberto Fimino and Diogo Jota.

“Bobby is not yet in team training, we hope that he can start next week with team training,” Klopp said of Firmino.

Jota, who is suffering from some lingering back pain due to a heavy challenge from Vladimir Coufal in last weekend’s dramatic win over Tottenham, may be available in a limited capacity on Saturday.

“Diogo has his back issue, the bruised rib,” said Klopp. “He could train yesterday (Thursday) but he couldn’t do a lot, to be honest. He was not really in danger of any kind of contact. We have to see there.”

The only new addition to the injury report was captain Jordan Henderson. The midfielder seems to have picked up a minor injury in the win over Fulham on Wednesday, and Klopp admitted his status was very much up in the air as of Friday afternoon.

“Hendo, we have to see. Yesterday he had a scan and we haven’t had the results yet. It will not be a big thing but maybe it’s enough to rule him out for tomorrow, I don’t know that yet.

“I wouldn’t say I have a line-up dilemma. When they are all fit then you can make a choice. That feels much better than when you don’t have any.”