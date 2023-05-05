Liverpool Release 2023-24 Nike Home Kit (and It’s Red)

Red is the new red for Liverpool as the Merseyside Reds officially release their 2022-23 Nike home kit today to all the usual fanfare, this time with a bit of a 1970s twist for the throwback gear that is intended to harken back to legendary manager Bill Shankly’s final season in charge at the club.

The new offering will stick to the lighter shade of red the team has witched back to since moving to Nike as their kit manufacturer, and keeps the body simple while adding a heavy white cuff and collar trim meant to remind people of the club’s 1973-74 shirts.

The 1973-74 kits might be the stated inspiration, but it’s a look that first appeared back in 1946-47, albeit those white-trimmed shirts were paired with white shorts. Red shorts first appeared paired with white-trimmed shirts in the early 1960s when Shankly returned the Reds to the top flight.

In the late 1970s, the collars went from crew to vee, and it took until 1998 for red shorts and a white-trimmed crew collar shirt to return—and it’s likely that edition that is most likely to be the one remembered by many looking at the latest variation on the theme.

“The new home shirt is a classic,” according to Jordan Henderson, and fans will get to see it live on May 20 against Aston Villa. “Given the inspiration behind the design it feels iconic and a nod to the history of this great club. We’re looking forward to wearing it at Anfield for the Villa game.”