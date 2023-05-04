Jordan Henderson Talks About Rediscovering Their Winning Ways

This season has been a slog, to put it nicely. It’s only recently that things have seemed to turn around, and make something of the season. Liverpool Men have won five in a row so far, after a devastating cocktail of bruised confidence, injuries, and fatigue took away any hopes of winning the league. Now, after some other teams have lost, the all important top four places look within reach.

The win against Fulham on Wednesday made the streak a true thing, and captain Jordan Henderson spoke about what has made this turnaround possible.

“1-0 is nice – it’s a clean sheet. We controlled the game for large parts. Yes, second half, we’ve got to defend a bit more but I thought we did that well and we looked dangerous as well on the break,” Henderson told the club website.

“We’ve got to be pleased. We’re picking up results, the performances are much better. Yes, we can improve, of course, but we just want to keep doing that from now until the end of the season.”

The end of the season is coming up quickly, with only four matches left for the Reds to play. If they can keep up the momentum and return to the consistency that we know they’re capable of, the season might not be as big of a disappointment as it looked last month. There’s quite a few things that can be attributed to that momentum, that Henderson is quick to point oit.

“We’re playing some great stuff at times, tactically we’ve done a few tweaks which have helped us and then you gain a little bit of momentum with confidence and things like that,” the captain explained.

“When you pick up results, it’s always easier, it’s always nice to get wins under the belt and from that you gain a bit of momentum, you gain a bit of confidence and things change. We’ve worked really hard all season to try to change that but it’s been working well for the last five games or so, if not more. Hopefully we can just continue that now until the end of the season.

“When you’re picking up wins, that confidence comes, the momentum comes a little bit and you can sense that a little bit over the last few games. But it’s not easy, you’ve still got to work for it, you’ve got to work hard. Every game in the Premier League is a different challenge and we’ve just got to keep our heads down, keep working hard and see where it takes us come the end.”

Once again, though, Liverpool find themselves waiting for other teams to slip uo for them to be able to move up. With Manchester United losing to Brighton on Thursday, the movement upwards for our Redmen looks a little easier, but not by much. Of course, this isn’t the first time Henderson would’ve had to look to the others to see what can be done.

“I don’t like thinking about other teams,” Henderson said.

“Especially with the inconsistency that we’ve had for the majority of the season, it’s about focusing on what we can do and what we need to do as a team better. You get what you deserve in this league.

“So you never know what can happen in football but for us it’s about focusing on the next game, the next challenge and hopefully that puts us in good stead come the end of this season and the start of next.”