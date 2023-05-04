Alisson Becker: “We Gave Away A Few Opportunities To Them But That’s Football”

Liverpool Men have now won five on the spin in the Premier League and it may be just enough to make top four, especially following the nervy 1-0 win against Fulham on Wednesday night. A penalty taken by Mohamed Salah after Darwin Nunez was fouled in the box made all the difference, but the scoreline doesn’t mean goalkeeper Alisson Becker had nothing to do all match.

“Really happy to keep the clean sheet. Tonight it was massive to keep the three points as well. It was a really tough game against a really good side,” Becker said following the match.

“They are not getting the results in the last matches but they are playing really well, they are a proper threat to the opponent and tonight they showed that. For us, we worked together as a team, we worked really good on the ball, defensively as well really good.

“We gave away a few opportunities to them but that’s football, there’s the quality of the opponent as well. I’m happy for tonight for the three points and the clean sheet.”

While not the most exciting scoreline, the most important thing was maintaining that lead - even if that took some patience on the home side - something that Becker praised the squad for having, being able to keep control of the match.

“It’s being patient and always keep trying, keep trying. This is part of football as well, you’re not going to get every matchday and score four or five goals,” the goalkeeper explained.

“So you have to be patient, you have to keep working, prepare yourself, prepare the moves and the plays as good as you can. Obviously if we can score this is going to give more confidence for us, but 1-0 is the same victory and same three points as 4-0 or 5-0, so we are happy for that.”

They may not have all been clean sheets, but five wins in a row is nothing to sniff at, especially knowing the kind of season the Men have had up to this point. Shades of confidence have been coming back into the squad during play, and it’s clear that they’re trying to ride the momentum of their work as far as they can.

“In football, when you find the momentum and get the confidence you have to keep that,” Becker added.

“It’s too easy to lose and if you lose it it’s really hard to get back, everybody saw it this season. But we are working hard; we always said we were working hard to change our situation and here is the result. We are getting on the winning path again. Still a lot to improve but we are on the right path as a team and I really believe great things will come for us.”

The next match comes quickly as we enter the home stretch of the season, with the Reds playing again on Saturday. Brentford comes to Anfield and Becker knows that the Reds will be ready for the Bees that have given us trouble in the past.

“So good to play at home, the atmosphere tonight was amazing. When the supporters are pushing us we are a better team, for sure. And against a tough opponent; when we played them away it was a really hard game,” Becker said.

“They are a really aggressive team in a good way, really strong and we have to fight again, keep the good rhythm and try to win.”