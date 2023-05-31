Jürgen Klopp Wishes Naby Keïta Well

Naby Keïta was a bit of a forgotten man since he arrived at Liverpool. Multiple, frustrating injuries kept him from making his mark in the team. Now he’s one of many players who will be moving on from the club this summer.

Jürgen Klopp has had to give plenty of well wishes and player retrospectives this season, including Kop sweetheart Roberto Firmino and vice-captain James Milner. The boss is always very thoughtful in his farewells, and Keïta’s goodbye was no exception.

“Naby is an exceptional footballer, what a player he is. Maybe one or two injuries too many just hindered him from getting really through,” Klopp opined to the official site.

“But if you go through – and I would really recommend that – if you go through our really big games of Liverpool FC you might be surprised how often Naby was in the starting line-up and how often he played incredibly well.”

In fact, Keïta was in the starting lineup for both of the domestic cup finals that Liverpool won last season. There was no doubt that when Keïta was in form, he was an incredible asset to the team in his five years with the club.

“It was a bit a shame, when it was really going well then a little injury here, a little muscle thing there. That was not too cool and that is probably what people might remember as well, but in his moment he is world-class, without a shadow of a doubt,” Klopp said.

Keïta was always professional and hard working. Hopefully he’ll find himself in a less physical league that allows him to get in a good run of games to showcase his talent.