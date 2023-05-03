Injury Report: Firmino, Keita Back in Training, Jota a Doubt for Fulham

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp provided several injury updates at his pre-game press conference ahead of Fulham’s visit to Anfield tonight.

“Bobby is training and looks good. Pretty much the same for Naby.”

Roberto Firmino, who has been dealing with a groin issue, was confirmed to be back in training, though the Fulham game will likely come too soon. It should ensure that Firmino will be ready for the season's final games and a nice send-off for a player who has done it all in his tenure at the club. Naby Keita, who has been out with an unspecified injury, will also be for the final stretch of the season, which will also mark his last games for the club.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota, who grabbed the winner in dramatic fashion against Spurs on Sunday, is a doubt for Fulham.

”Diogo is struggling [back issue]. Couldn’t train for Spurs, but he played and he hasn’t trained since. He’s a doubt, I hope he recovers.”

With Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both ready to go, expect the team to play it safe with Jota and give him a rest while he recovers.