Klopp Talk: Team Needs To Build on the Good Stuff Against Fulham

Jürgen Klopp may be embroiled in a bit of touchline controversy at the moment, but Liverpool still have a game to play. They host 10th placed Fulham at Anfield for the midweek fixture. As it has been this whole spring, the game is a must win if they want to keep their extremely slim top four hopes alive.

So after once again speaking about his disrespectful celebration of Diogo Jota’s winning goal against Tottenham on Sunday, Klopp got down to business.

The three fast goals Liverpool scored in the first half against Spurs were fantastic, but the way they allowed their opponents to claw their way back in during the second half was disheartening.

Klopp acknowledged his players ‘taking their foot off the gas’, he said that he hoped they could take the good aspects of their performance into the next match.

“That we let that happen, we were guilty for that, that we could turn it around again all credit to the boys that they did that,” Klopp said.

“Diogo had that nous to realize what will happen and be in the best possible position to finish the situation off. So, that’s football games. In short turnarounds between the games, it’s clear that we want to build on stuff, that was really good, like really good, and to sort the things we didn’t do well and in football two yards change the world.”

The problem with the close call wasn’t just that they nearly lost two points. It’s that we’ve seen this team struggle to put games away this season. They have gone five games without a clean sheet. While that also coincides with a good run of results, that luck might not last if they continue to concede so easily.