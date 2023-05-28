Jurgen Klopp on Stefan Bajcetic: Not in Full Training, But Completely Pain-Free

18 year-old Stefan Bajcetic impressed Jurgen Klopp with his debut season at the senior level at Liverpool, but then faced an injury setback in March.

The coaching staff are now being cautious with his recovery, trying not to rush his return.

“Yeah, there’s progress. I spoke yesterday [with him] along with the doc. There will be - around [the] start of pre-season - there will be parts of reintegration, but that will take time”, said Klopp.

“So, he’s not in full training. That’s the prediction at the moment. He’s completely pain-free, but we talk about a very young player and a very young body, so we have to be careful.”

Klopp offered the parallel example of Curtis Jones who went through his own injury nightmare and recently made his return for the Reds.

“It’s annoying for the player, really annoying, because you can train two days and then you need two days off, but you feel great, but it’s just [so you] don’t take any risk”, Klopp explained.

“That might be a little bit the plan for him, [but] when that exactly starts, I don’t know. I hope that he can come with us in the training camp and can do these bits and from then on progress. Then he should be fine for the start of the season, but it’s how it is with these kind of injuries.”