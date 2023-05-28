James Milner Is Content with Leaving Liverpool After Winning Almost Everything

Tonight will be James Milner’s final game for Liverpool Football Club. And the veteran midfield machine as few regrets, as he told the Guardian.

“It would have been nice to win the Europa League final. We didn’t quite get over the line. Other than that, no [regrets]”, he said.

“That’s why I’m content on leaving this place, which isn’t easy. I think it’s probably very sad leaving here if you feel as if you’ve missed out or not achieved what you wanted.”

Having worked under an impressive list of managers, most importantly Jurgen Klopp, has meant that Milner has enough inspiration to drive him towards his coaching career.

“I am fortunate to have a few options,” he said.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play under some unbelievable managers – some poor ones as well, so you can learn from them. Sometimes it’s important to learn off them as well as what not to do.”

In his role as vice-captain, Millie set an exemplary example for younger players, and secured the love and respect of the dressing room and fans. It showed in the send-off he was given by Anfield after the Aston Villa game.

“In terms of the day it was special. Every time you walk out at Anfield it’s special. It is different because you usually celebrate wins, but this was more about the reception the boys who are leaving got”, he said.

“You feel part of something here and I feel lucky to have been in that dressing room with that group of guys. I do not feel sad. I feel content with the run I have had and what we have achieved.”