Klopp Talk: Liverpool Have the “Basis for a Fantastic Future”

The news about Liverpool finishing fifth this season was confirmed this week, and Mohamed Salah posted a message on social media about being “totally devasted”, echoing the thoughts of most of the fan base and probably all the players.

But coach Jurgen Klopp has found reasons to be enthused about this season and the coming one, in typical Klopp fashion.

First, he believes that the Liverpool collected a respectable number of points since the World Cup. The squad also showed up with great performances in the past few weeks.

“We have another reason for an optimistic view: because of the atmosphere our people created in the last home game, after the Villa game the atmosphere in the stadium, the way the club said farewell, the day after that how Bobby [Firmino] said farewell”, said Klopp.

“All these kinds of things are absolutely the basis for a fantastic future, so we don’t have to make it bigger than it is. It’s a football season, we didn’t deliver what everybody wanted and everybody expected rightly so. But we are still really united and that’s the good thing about it.”

In fact, Klopp reassured all that Salah is in a better frame of mind than his social media post suggests: “I saw him now in the canteen and he was smiling, I don’t know for which reason, I didn’t ask him, but he was not in a bad mood. And that’s it.”

The same goes for the dressing room, according to Klopp, with the players banding together to learn to deal with the situation.

“If you can go through difficult moments like we did in the last season, I think that’s a really good basis for a better future”, he emphasized.