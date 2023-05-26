Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Wealth of Young Talent

Liverpool have had a disappointing end to the 2022-23 season with the confirmation that the club will play in the Europa League next year. But Jurgen Klopp is reassured by the number of young stars who have been launched into the limelight this year.

Young Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho have all made a positive impression, and add to the squad’s depth for future pursuits.

“From the very young ones I think definitely Stefan [Bajcetic] is the standout player, that was exceptional. Played like a man, unfortunately in a kid’s body and then the intensity caught him if you want. But anyway the signs he gave us are super, super-promising”, said Klopp.

The 18 year old Spaniard joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo in 2020, and made his senior debut this season.

“Harvey [Elliott] always played a lot of games for us, played for us a lot of games in a not-so-good period; still very, very young so couldn’t keep it up on the highest level but showed again super, super signs. It will only go in one direction, that’s forward definitely”, added Klopp.

And ofcourse the young Scouser Curtis Jones has made progress this season as well.

“It’s a long road to become your best version because you are young, big expectations, massive criticism from outside, all these kinds of things, and to find your way through that is not easy. And I’m really happy that Curtis could finally do that, super-important for us, obviously, our own boy making these big steps. That’s cool”, explained Klopp.

Klopp also mentioned that Fabio Carvalho may go out on loan next season.

“The thing is, this was not Fabio’s best year in his career, clear, in a young career, but it might’ve been his most important. No player has impressed me more than Fabio. That’s the truth, because this very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations”, he said.