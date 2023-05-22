Firmino Bids Farewell to Anfield

It feels like the end of an era, and then some. There’s more being said, by folks who can say what needs to be said better than I ever can. But it’s also probably time to sit quietly and hear what the man himself has to say about his last game at Anfield.

“In the beginning when I arrived it was hard to adapt to the climate, the football, everything,” Firmino told the Liverpool’s website. “As for every player, it’s the same. But thank you God, we achieved everything here, we won everything together. Without my teammates, my family, the manager, you cannot do this. I’m very proud of the history, for everything we achieved together.”

“Yes, unfortunately we didn’t get the win, it wasn’t the result that you want,” Firmino added about the game itself. “But the last game at home with the fans, my family here, everyone, friends, I was very emotional and happy for this, to score my last goal at home. With this shirt, this big club, I’m very happy.”

And why just listen to his words when there’s the goal which, in true Bobby style, came out of nowhere while the team was struggling?

Sometimes the legends write their own endings, and this is the perfect send off for an incredible player.