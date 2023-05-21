Milner: “I Never Thought a Club Would Get Into Me Like Liverpool Has”

James Milner has played more than 600 games across 21 seasons. He’s lined up in the first team for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. When he retires, though, he will retire having spent more time at Liverpool than any other club.

His eight seasons and 330 games at Anfield mean James Milner will go down as a Red first, and one of the key Reds for the Jürgen Klopp era, a man integral to the team winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup, and Community shield.

“I’ve loved every minute here,” he said following his final appearance at Anfield as a Liverpool player. “Unbelievable club, the size of the club, the history before you come in, and we’ve managed to create our own history.

“Travelling around the world, seeing the support we have, the special nights we’ve had here, the European nights, the unbelievable games, obviously Dortmund and Barça always stand out but other periods in games. Those memories will stay with you forever.”

At the end of the day, perhaps, Milner will always think of himself as a Leeds fan and player given he grew up a fan of that club and came through its academy, but as he prepares to leave Liverpool he acknowledges that just maybe now the Reds are for him now level.

Wherever he ends up next—and Brighton remain favourites going off most of the transfer chatter—James Milner is a Liverpool legend having won every major trophy on offer as a Red and playing the second most games of any player—after Roberto Firmino—in the Klopp era.

“I’m Leeds through and through and always have been and always will be,” he added, “but I never probably thought that another club would get into me as much as Liverpool has. That says everything about the place and the fans and the history and what we’ve created here, but also the group of people.

“It’s going to be sad to leave but I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m fortunate now that we’ve managed to achieve what we have and pretty much what you wanted to achieve when you come here. That doesn’t happen too often, does it?”