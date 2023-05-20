Monday’s Nonstop Firmino Song One of Klopp’s Moments of the Season

On Monday night, with Liverpool cruising to a comfortable win, the Traveling Kop broke into a boisterous rendition of “Si Señor.” It went on for a full 15 minutes, and might’ve lasted the rest of the half had Trent Alexander-Arnold not done the selfish thing of scoring an absolute worldie of a goal. Almost unforgiveable, Trent.

It was a spontaneous moment that became deeply meaningful and emblematic of the supporters’ love and admiration for Roberto Firmino as his 8-year stint with the Reds comes to its inevitable conclusion.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who never lets a moment of sentimentality go unnoticed, was also deeply moved by the 15-minutes of “Si Señor.”

“One of my favorite moments of the season came on Monday night with the away fans who travelled to Leicester showing Bobby how much they love him by singing his name non-stop for so long that the only way it could have been brought to an end was by Trent scoring a world-class goal,” Klopp explained in the match program notes.

“I hope today all four of our departees will feel the same kind of affection from all of us because that is what they deserve.”

Klopp might be the sentimental type—he will undoubtedly want to find a way to get Bobby onto the pitch today—but he also recognizes that there is a job at hand.

“Of course, the priority today is to perform as well as we can and to do everything in our power to pick up another three points as we look to continue our strong ending to a tough season.”

This goes along with similar statements he’s made this week, effectively saying he’ll only bring Bobby on if the situation calls for it. If he does come on, I’d expect many more minutes of “Si Señor” from the Anfield faithful.

It’s likely to be an emotional day for most Reds, as it will also be the last home game for Vice Captain James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The three of them accomplished everything that we’ve asked for, and more.

Firmino, in particular, became a bit of a talisman for Liverpool’s meteoric rise under Klopp. Prior to the gaffer’s arrival on Merseyside, Bobby was underutilized and shuffled out wide, even doing a stint at wingback under Rodgers. Klopp came in, saw the false nine of his dreams, and the rest was history.

Besides winning the lot, Firmino was a hell of a striker. Although often overshadowed by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, he scored a staggering 109 goals for Liverpool, good for 17th on the all-time list, one ahead of John Barnes, and one behind Jack Balmer. He is also tied for 7th for most club assists, equal to Kevin Keegen and Mo Salah.

Hopefully he can add one last goal, at the Kop end if I’m not being too picky, before tying the final bow on his outstanding Liverpool career. His brilliant moments and incredible catchy song will live long in our memories.