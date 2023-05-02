Jürgen Klopp Reportedly Expected to Be Given Extended Touchline Ban

Following Sunday’s match against Tottenham, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp hit out at Paul Tierney, citing a “history” of tension with the Manchester-born official and suggesting that the referee had said something “not okay” when showing him a yellow card.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited, or PGMOL, subsequently said that following a review of the audio from Tierney’s mic the official had said nothing wrong and now it appears likely Klopp will end up with an extended touchline ban for the incident.

That’s the word from a number of outlets today, including journalists with ties to Liverpool as well as those with a broader remit, suggesting that those involved in the process are making it known that a significant punishment is on the way for the Reds’ manager.

Meanwhile, Tierney has been backed out of refereeing duties for the coming weekend while the case is ongoing and will instead serve first as the fourth official for West Ham vs. Manchester United before moving to VAR for Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton.

For Liverpool, Stuart Attwell has been assigned to their mid-week match against Fulham and Anthony Taylor will be in charge when they host Brentford on the weekend, with it currently uncertain when the decision will come down regarding Klopp’s punishment.