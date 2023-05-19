Cody Gakpo: Virgil van Dijk is Like “A Big Brother”

Cody Gakpo’s first season at Liverpool has impressed all and the youngster shows the potential to achieve much more success in the future.

His fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk has helped him settle in at his new club.

“He’s helping me, he’s guiding me, I have to say. I don’t think I said it even to him yet but I’m really grateful,” said Gakpo.

“He’s like a big brother here to me. From the day I first arrived he’s helping me with everything outside the pitch and inside the pitch. I’m really grateful for that. Hopefully we can have some really good moments together.”

Gakpo has scored six goals for Liverpool so far, and his favourite among them was the goal against West Ham United.

“I think the most important one was the equaliser against West Ham because we were doing really well and we had to win this game”, he said.

“We [conceded] a goal and I scored a few minutes after so we were directly back in the game. I think this was one of the most important.”

His second goal against Manchester United in Liverpool’s 7-0 drubbing of their rivals, turned heads and impressed all.

“You don’t really practise exactly this run and the ball and the goal, but it just came up and maybe I saw somewhere before that from this angle you can also chip,” he said.

“It’s just a quick moment to decide and just follow your instinct.”