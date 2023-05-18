Jürgen Klopp Suspended by FA for Final Home Game of 2022-23 Season

On April 30th following Liverpool’s late 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jürgen Klopp hit out at the officiating of Paul Tierney, who he suggested has a history of questionable calls in Liverpool matches.

A touchline ban always seemed the likeliest result, only the subsequent investigation stretched out and, for many at least, faded into the background as Liverpool faced Fulham, Brentford, and Leicester City without word of any resolution or judgement.

Today, that judgement arrived—just in time to ensure that Klopp’s touchline ban would mean the German manager is banned from the touchline for the final home game of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The FA’s verdict levied Klopp with a two-match ban, but the second match of said ban is suspended on the condition that the manager can avoid any further breaches of the FA’s Rule E3 through the end of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

If Klopp avoids any further charges through the end of next season, then, he will only be sidelined for Saturday’s game. If he faces a similar charge next season, the second game of the touchline ban will automatically kick in.

The Liverpool manager was also fined £75k as part of the ruling, which will mean assistant Pepijn Lijnders is on charge in the bench for Saturday’s afternoon kickoff as this team say their goodbyes to the Anfield faithful.