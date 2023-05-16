Klopp Talk: Not Perfect, But Really Good

A lovely 3-0 away win. A lovely rapid fire, first half brace from Curtis Jones. A lovely free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold. A lovely seventh consecutive win. A lovely day in Leicester.

Lovely — but not perfect, at least according to manager Jürgen Klopp when he was asked about his team’s performance after the match.

“No [it wasn’t perfect], but it was good – really good,” Klopp said. “Between the 55th and, I don’t know exactly, the 75th minute maybe, I would have loved to have controlled a bit better. Our positioning was not as clear. The first 15 minutes I accept 100 per cent because it was a bit of a wild game. They really went for us and we had to figure out how we could build up the game.”

The man of the hour was, of course, the young Curtis Jones who has come into his own after recovering from a series of unfortunate injuries. Or, as Klopp put it, “Strange injuries, a finger in the eye and stuff like this. It took him out for a real while, but this year was especially bad.”

His three minute brace guaranteed another big Liverpool victory as the season comes to an end. With his help, the Reds are now only one point behind Newcastle United and Manchester United, though both teams, annoyingly, have a game in hand.

Klopp praised Curtis’ counter-pressing and speedy decision-making on the ball. Then, in his succinct Klopp fashion, finished up by saying, “He is in a good moment, really cool.”

Really cool, indeed, seeing a player we all hoped would make it prove himself when it really mattered.