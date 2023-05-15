Alisson: “I’m Looking Forward To The Next 100 Clean Sheets”

If you weren’t moved by Ragnar Klavan appearing on Eurovision this weekend, then perhaps the thing that’ll melt your cold, cold heart is the fact that Jurgen Klopp gave Alisson a goalkeeper’s kit with “100” printed on the back to celebrate his 100th clean sheet against Brentford last weekend.

Apparently Klopp joked when handing it over to him and said the shirt was “actually for 100 life-saving saves this season,” to which Alisson replied: “it might have been more.”

“I haven’t put the shirt on the wall yet, I haven’t had time yet, but it means a lot to me even if I don’t realise how big is 100 clean sheets now,” Alisson told the Guardian this weekend. “Maybe in the future I will. I am not the guy who is really obsessed with numbers, although of course numbers give you a basis if you’re doing well or not. I’m really happy to achieve 100 clean sheets for the club. When I saw on the internet a few of the names that reached this number then you see something special, so I’m really happy to be among them. This is not a job exclusive of myself, it’s a job of the team, of the players, the goalie coach department, the staff, everybody.”

Alisson is the seventh goalkeeper to achieve a 100 clean sheets for Liverpool.

“Now I definitely want to make the next step. 100 is a lot for me now [in 229 appearances] but in comparison to the great goalies in Liverpool’s history it is not even 50% of what they achieved. They got over 200 clean sheets. I don’t know if I can play as many matches as them. Ray [Clemence] had over 600 matches for Liverpool [665 in all] and I don’t know if I can play that amount here, but I’m already looking forward to the next 50 or 100 clean sheets, and for the next one in the next match we have. It would be special to be alongside them or to beat them. I admire a lot what the great goalies did, but I’m writing my own story here at Liverpool and I’m focused on that.”

Hopefully Alisson can make it a 101 against Leicester City tomorrow.