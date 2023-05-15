Trent Alexander-Arnold Voted As April Liverpool Men’s Player Of The Month

Liverpool FC turned a corner in the month of April. After an atrocious performance in a 4-1 loss to Manchester City and a perilously dull scoreless draw with Chelsea, Liverpool began to find a rhythm they had been lacking for much of the season. The Reds went toe to toe with then table leaders Arsenal in an exhilarating 2-2 draw, and then went on to win their next four matches to finish up the month.

A huge part of the success came from a tactical tweak to the set up that saw right back Trent Alexander-Arnold spend more time in a hybrid midfield role. With more touches on the ball, he was able to be much more influential in the attack, notching six assists over the course of April. He also was very involved in winning the ball back higher up the pitch to maintain possession for prolonged attacking forays. For his performance over the course of April, Trent Alexander-Arnold was voted as the club’s Standard Chartered Player of the Month.

“It’s an honor,” said Trent upon winning the award. “A good month. As a team, as an individual we’ve had a good month. We put together a lovely run of form, wins and good performances along the way. So, it’s an honor and something we’ve worked hard for.”

The success from April has transitioned over to May, with Liverpool winning an additional two matches for a winning streak of six in a row heading into a fixture with Leicester City. According to Trent, the players are feeling good and enjoying how they are playing.

“We’re enjoying our football a lot, I think you can tell that from the team, the way we’re playing. Most recently we’ve got clean sheets on the board and we’ve scored a lot of goals as well over the course of the month. It has been an exciting month, it has been one where in a not-so-good season this has probably been the best month we’ve had and it is showing signs of ending hopefully well.”