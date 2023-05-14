Jurgen Klopp: Luis Diaz is a “Natural Player”

Luis Diaz has hit the ground running ever since his return from injury and manager Jurgen Klopp could not be more delighted to have him back on the pitch.

His returning form has been “fantastic” according to Klopp.

“We are so excited about it, we were always excited about it”, he said.

“The thing is, he was out after he got the injury in the Arsenal game – very strange game, by the way – and came back when were in a training camp during the World Cup in Dubai, so we all thought, ‘Finally back.’”, Klopp added.

And while Diaz trained very well, he slipped and felt something and another scan showed that he would be out for another three months.

Diaz is a special addition to the squad, and brings a quality and flair that are very unique.

“He’s a natural player. I love him, absolutely love him. It’s unbelievable”, said Klopp.

“He’s so football smart, moving in the right areas, naturally defending from his position, goal threat, speed, cheeky. Very, very special player, I have to say. We missed him a lot.”

But such has been Liverpool’s fate this season with a string of injuries hampering consistency and a meaningful title effort.

“There are a few explanations for our situation but you have to take life like it is and make the best of it, and that’s what you do in football as well”, Klopp added.