Newcastle Drop Points In Battle For Top Four

Liverpool had to sit idly by and watch top four rivals Newcastle United and Manchester United both play their 35th games of the season today. Liverpool have to wait until Monday night to try and tack on another three points to their tally against Leicester City.

In the meantime, results on Saturday weren’t great, but they also weren’t terrible. The big news is that Newcastle United dropped two points away to Leeds United in the early match. This draw means that they currently remain in third place only on their goal difference, which sits at +32.

Their 66 points are only four more than Liverpool’s current 62 heading into Monday’s fixture.

Manchester United squeaked out a victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers after that, which means they’ve taken three points from their last nine, putting them on equal points with Newcastle, but with their +10 goal difference significantly behind both Newcastle and Liverpool.

If Liverpool win on Monday, they’ll be at 65 points. Their goal difference is currently +25.

Liverpool’s three matches are:

away to Leicester City

home to Aston Villa

away to Southampton

Meanwhile, the rest of Newcastle’s fixtures are as follows:

home to Brighton

home to Leicester City

away to Chelsea

Finally these are Manchester United’s remaining games:

away to Bournemouth

home to Chelsea

home to Fulham

It would be great if Chelsea could stop being current Chelsea and remember how to be past Chelsea for just those two games, as a bit of a favor.

So Liverpool have not yet taken their destiny into their own hands, but they are one point from third place with three games to go.