Klopp Talk: “There is Still Quality in the Boys”

Liverpool get the weekend to regroup before facing Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday. In his press conference, Jurgen Klopp addressed concerns that there may be no Champions League football for the Reds next season.

“There’s only one thing we cannot guarantee this year and that is Champions League football, but all the rest is the same like it was before. It’s a fantastic club with a really, really good football team and an even better one probably, hopefully next year. So that’s it”, said Klopp.

Klopp agreed that the possibility of not playing European football makes things “difficult” and in the long run these situations need to be avoided.

“But apart from that, it’s absolutely OK the situation we are in from a talking point of view and from a convincing point of view”, he added.

Liverpool’s recent run of form saw them winning six games in a row, and multiple records broken by frontman Mohamed Salah.

And while it has been a less than ideal season with the Reds clocking in only 62 points so far, Klopp is convinced about the talents prevalent throughout the squad.

“There is still quality in the boys, in us, and I’m really happy that we could show up a little bit. Wherever it will end up, it’s really not about that. I know everybody wants to go now to the Champions League – I understand it 100 per cent, I want [to], it’s just not really likely”, he said.

“That’s the situation we created. But to show up and show again that we are able to do special things, I’m really happy about.”