Injury Updates: Firmino, Keita, Williams, and Phillips Missing from Training

Liverpool FC striker Roberto Firmino was not spotted in training as his Anfield farewell draws nearer. The club had expected the muscle problem he picked up in the 6-1 win against Leeds United on 17 April to keep him out for 3 games, but it’s been 5 games and Firmino still hasn’t made his return to the bench or lineup. He continues to work on an individual fitness programme as the team, back from a back in Barcelona, step up their preparations for Monday’s Premier League trip to struggling Leicester City.

It’s not looking good for Leicester, but the club is still confident Bobby will be available for the last home game of the season against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita, who hasn’t played since February, was also missing in training. Centre-backs Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams also did not train.

In better news, both Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota, who have dealt with fitness issues in recent weeks, trained on Wednesday and look ready to go on Monday.