Conflicting Reports on Schmadtke, but He’ll Definitely Work for the Club

Following the initial report on Jörg Schmadtke being in discussions with Liverpool FC to become their next Sporting Director, German football journalist Christian Falk has poured a little bit of cold water on the news.

You see, he’s reporting that Schmadtke is actually being appointed as an external consultant, which would suggest the club is looking at a more permanent, and different name, for our transfer and squad-building matters.

According to our information, Jörg Schmadtke is actually in talks with Liverpool first about a post as "external consultant for transfers" for temporary support @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 8, 2023

If that is indeed the case, it would probably quell a lot of the worries stemming from the reaction of bemused Bundesliga fans, who pointed out Schmadtke’s tendency to fall out with coaches or management in every role he’s worked at, or his lack of big club experience.

However, Dominic King reports for the Daily Mail that Schmadtke will indeed become Sporting Director, with a three-year contract that runs to June 2026, which will end the same month that Klopp’s current deal runs out. His report also rubbished the consultancy rumours and noted that while the club have tracked Khephren Thuram, they are not expected to proceed with a deal.

If I had to wager a guess, I’d say King’s report will turn out right simply because he has reported on Liverpool far longer and with greater accuracy. Whatever the case, expect to see Jörg Schmadtke around Anfield and the AXA Training Centre soon.