Fulham Manager Marco Silva Concerned by Liverpool’s Attacking Depth

Following Sunday’s wild 4-3 victory over Tottenham at Anfield, Liverpool have won four league games in a row for just the second time this season. Next up, they will try to make it five when they welcome Fulham to Merseyside for the two sides’ rearranged fixture.

Fulham have had a solid mid-table season back in the Premier League this season under manager Marco Silva, who guided them to promotion in 2021-22 and currently has the Cottagers feeling quite comfortable in tenth but who is expecting a tough task Wednesday stopping Liverpool’s attack.

“They are in a good moment in the last few games,” Silva noted. “They have been achieving good results and scoring goals, with all the players in the attack in better form right now. They can change many players in the attack line and even so they keep the quality.

“Yesterday is a good example again, when they had the chance to rest Diogo Jota and start [Luis] Diaz coming back from the long-term injury. And with Darwin [Nunez] as well on the bench and [Cody] Gakpo and [Mohamed] Salah, they have a lot of solutions in the attack and they have four wins in a row.”

Fulham’s 45 points makes them mathematically safe from relegation—Leicester, currently in 18th, would only hit 44 points even if they win out—while Aston Villa and seventh place—and with it a spot in the Conference League—is a likely unreachable nine points ahead.

It should mean the pressure is off for Fulham, with the game likely to mean little beyond bragging rights. Sometimes, though, the removal of pressure from an underdog side can free them up to deliver an over-performance, and that’s what Silva will he hoping for against the newly in-form Reds.

“They are in a good moment right now,” he added. “They want to keep the momentum, of course. They want to build from that. It’s up to us to be ready to play at Anfield. It’s always really tough. It will be for sure a great environment and another great challenge for us.”