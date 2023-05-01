Curtis Jones on Wild Tottenham Match: “Keep Your Foot on the Gas”

Liverpool’s wildly inconsistent season continued over the weekend as the Reds secured their fourth league win in a row for just the second time in a season that has otherwise seen them win no more than two on the bounce.

They nearly didn’t make it home with the three points, though. Possibly shouldn’t have. Probably wouldn’t have on another day after letting a 3-0 lead turn into 3-3 in stoppage time before a 94th minute Diogo Jota winner off a Spurs error.

“A win’s a win and that’s the important thing,” noted Curtis Jones following the match, the young midfielder having put in another solid performance to add to what has been a promising few weeks for the 22-year-old.

“It ended up being a tough game. We were cruising and were 3-0 up but we let them back in. We took the foot off the gas a little bit. We were up and the direction changed a little bit and we weren’t as direct and were slowing it down a bit.

“It was early on in the game so if ever you are up like that, you should always keep your foot on the gas and try to get a fourth, fifth, or even a sixth. We allowed them in and we gave ourselves a hard job, but job done in the end.”

Jones scored the opener after just three minutes, advancing into space near the far post as Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped into the right of midfield and chipped a long diagonal cross onto the midfielder’s foot for the composed finish.

When Luis Diaz then scored his first since returning from injury two minutes later and Mohamed Salah added a third from the spot inside 15, the match appeared over—certainly, it seemed the Liverpool players thought as much.

In the end, that led to sloppiness and likely should have led to dropped points, once again highlighting that while this side can still deliver moments that look like their vintage best, they struggle to do so with consistency.

“This season has been hard,” Jones added. “It’s been an up and down time but with how it’s going at the moment, I didn’t have a thought that we weren’t going to come away with a win. We made it hard but job done and three points.”