Jurgen Klopp on Diogo Jota: “He is Super Important”

Diogo Jota returned from the sidelines in 2023 after a lengthy spell away due to injury, and his performances have impressed manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I thought Diogo did really well since he was back because he was injured for really long and for that, the level of performance he produced I really like”, said Klopp.

“It was good against Chelsea, he closed the right side really well, he is offensively a threat again. He has not the foundation physically to go and go and go and go yet because of the long injury.

Luis Diaz is back in training as well, and the return of key players like him and Jota will help Liverpool’s final push for top four in the Premier League.

Jota’s involvement will be particularly helpful for the squad, according to Klopp.

“For him, this year is not the year he will remember as the best year of his life because he was injured for the majority of it, but for us it is now the last few games we have and he is super-important”, he said.

“He is a super-mature boy, super. Really dealing well with difficulties and setbacks. It was really impressive for the age he is in.”