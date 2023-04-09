Jordan Henderson: Liverpool Need to “Rediscover the Form and Consistency”

Liverpool gear up to face Mikel Arteta’s title-contending Gunners tonight, and Jordan Henderson believes that the Reds cannot feel sorry for themselves despite their dire season.

“Unlike Arsenal, we will have no involvement in the title race this time around and that hurts, but this does not mean we can feel sorry for ourselves”, he wrote in today’s programme notes.

“Our objective now is simple: to keep going right until the end of the season and to do everything in our power to rediscover the form and consistency that has been lost.”

The past four years saw the Reds winning every possible trophy, and going neck and neck with Manchester City to the title race more than once.

“There will be no semi-finals or finals this time around and no potential title deciders, but no-one should make the mistake of thinking that we do not have much to play for. This is Liverpool Football Club and every game matters here, no matter what the targets might be”, wrote Henderson.

Turning their losses into learning will be key.

“Channelling disappointment the right way, dealing with setbacks and developing all the time are essential parts of this process and this is as true now as it was when I first walked through the door here over a decade ago.

“So we have to embrace the challenge together.”