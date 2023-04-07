Klopp Talk: Liverpool Need “Intensity, Desire, Passion”

Liverpool face a crucial test on Sunday against title contenders Arsenal in the Premier League, and Jurgen Klopp believes that the Reds will have to show marked improvement from recent performances.

“The way they play is fun to watch, to be honest, it’s super-lively, really good football, top players on the pitch, good match plans”, he said, speaking about Mikel Arteta’s side.

“It’s not exactly what you can say about us in the moment, so that shows you what the situation is. But at least for a while we can mention, again, it’s Anfield. So, we are at home and still have to show reaction after reaction after reaction – we have to – and improvement.”

Retaining the ball during games will be key for the Reds if they are to secure a good result on Sunday.

“Good moments in games, building on that, so that’s how it is. Good challenges, good battles in little areas and then keeping the ball. Because our main problem at Chelsea now when you look at that game it was like flipper – we have the ball, we give it away, we have the ball, we give it away”, said Klopp.

Ultimately it will mean a return to the ‘mentality monsters’ mindset that the Reds have been known for in the past few years.

“We have to change, we have to find a basis where we really can build on. That’s why I said, first step: intensity, desire, passion”, Klopp added.