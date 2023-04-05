Klopp Talk: Draw With Chelsea is a “Point Gained”

It wasn’t an embarrassing loss, but the goalless draw against Chelsea still didn’t get the blood pumping. I feel like Tom Hanks on the beach watching Wilson float away from him as the top four gets further and further out of Liverpool’s grasp.

The weekday trip to Stamford Bridge ended with the two downtrodden teams getting a point a piece.

When asked if that was a point gained or two lost, manager Jürgen Klopp took the positive perspective.

“Gained,” he declared. “It’s an away game; this was not the most spectacular 0-0 I ever saw. I saw two of them – Liverpool v Chelsea – last year, the two finals, [they were] absolutely insane. Very similar teams I would say, but completely different football because of a different level of confidence for both teams. This was the fight we have to show tonight, this was the way we have to start our development again.“

The reminder that the Reds battled and won two finals just last season stings. The way to get through this hard period, according to Klopp, is unfortunately to fight through it.

“I don’t expect us to have no confidence, but I know we have to put the hard work first. It is not a situation where you go out with back-heels and one-twos – we have to fight through it. I know people don’t want to hear it anymore, but we cannot change that,” he said.

Pushing through and hoping for some luck seems like the only choice left for the team. For us, however, there’s always rewatching the Manchester United game.