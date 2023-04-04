Liverpool’s Thiago and Diaz Possible for Arsenal but Won’t Face Chelsea

Over the international break, there was plenty of talk about the potential returns to action for Liverpool stars Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz, with the hope being they could give the Reds a much needed boost in their top four chase.

Neither was ready for Manchester City on Saturday, a game that saw Liverpool take a step back in a 4-1 defeat, and Chelsea mid-week will come too soon for them—though there is a chance the duo could be ready for Arsenal on the weekend.

“He’s not available.” said Klopp when asked about Diaz in particular ahead of Tuesday’s game against Chelsea. “He’s in training but he is not ready for this game. As much as we want him back we have to give him time.

“When he came back to training in Dubai he looked outstanding but got injured again so we have to make sure we are patient. I wouldn’t say Arsenal is completely out of the picture but it’s rather unlikely, but after that then Luis will be back.”

“We also had Thiago in training yesterday, in normal team training, which is good as wel. He’s not available but we will see how he reacts. I didn’t hear now anything that anybody else is out. Maybe a few late calls, but that’s it.”

Amongst the potential late calls for Tuesday, the most likely player to join the matchday squad would likely be Naby Keïta, who missed Saturday’s game against City due to his latest injury picked up while away on national team duty.