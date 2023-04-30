Jurgen Klopp: Momentum is a wonderful thing

Ahead of Liverpool’s crucial clash against Tottenham Hotspur, coach Jurgen Klopp believes that the Reds have shown good resolve in the face of adversity by reacting the way they did again West Ham United.

“Dealing with setbacks is part and parcel of football and the reality is that no matter how much you try to avoid them, you can guarantee they will happen. The key then is to respond in the right way and against West Ham this happened in a way that was better than anything I have seen from us this season”, he wrote in his programme notes.

“One of the key factors in this was remaining stable. We know that our opponents are going to have times in the game when they have the ball and are on top, but it is during these periods when we have to ensure that not every spell of possession ends in a chance or a shot.”

Klopp was most pleased by this aspect of the Reds’ mid-week performance - their stability.

And while expectations will high going into the last few games of the tumultuous season, Klopp is more focused on just keeping up consistent performances.

“While others may focus on what our targets might be, we have to remain focused on one thing and one thing only: maintaining standards in whatever fixture comes next and even improving on them if possible.

“Momentum is a wonderful thing if it is going in the right direction, so the more we can maintain it the better.”