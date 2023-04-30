Jordan Henderson: This is No Time to Enjoy the Moment

Liverpool’s win against West Ham United showed how the squad came through together amidst a difficult situation, according to Jordan Henderson.

“The gaffer was particularly pleased with the way we responded to that setback and so were we. This is a quality that underpinned a lot of our success in previous seasons and I think if you want to achieve in football it has to be an essential part of your armoury because you are never going to have everything your own way”, he said in his programme notes ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game.

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial clash where both teams will be eyeing the fourth spot in the league.

Recent wins have shown a better and improved Liverpool side during the business end of the season. The West Ham game was testimony to that.

“Importantly, it also allowed us to maintain our recent improved form, which goes back a bit further than the three back-to-back victories we have recorded because we also produced a really strong performance after going a couple of goals down against Arsenal a few weeks ago”, writes Henderson.

But the battle isn’t won yet and this current form has to continue till the very end, he signals.

“I make no apologies for banging on about consistency because this is something we have to achieve if we want to keep on improving. It is definitely good to see that we have taken some good steps in this direction, but this is no time to enjoy the moment. We have to kick on from here, hopefully starting with the game against Tottenham.”