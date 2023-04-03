Diogo Jota: “We Still Need To Believe There Is Something To Play For”

It has been a frustrating season, both for Diogo Jota and for his Liverpool team as a whole. Jota has faced multiple spells on the sideline due to injury, only able to watch as his side has struggled for form and consistency.

“It’s been very hard, to be honest, this season personally,” said Jota.

“I wanted to give it a proper go and I was injured at the start of the season, then I came back and got injured again. And now at the last stage of the season when the team is already not fighting for anything, to find the momentum and find the rhythm even for myself is difficult, but it’s a bit like the team at the moment.”

Despite the difficulties, and no trophies left to play for, Jota knows the team needs to stay in the fight for Champions League qualification. It will be no small feat as the team currently sit 8 points adrift of Manchester United with 11 matches left to play — and 4 teams they would have to leapfrog along the way.

“We need to fight to try to do the best possible we can this season, because there’s still 11 games to go and we need to give proper energy and be ready for next season, because we need to qualify for something, and Champions League is still possible – it would be massive if we could do that.”

“Like I said, finding the rhythm at this stage of the season is not easy but I always try to be at my best to help the team. Obviously it’s not easy for me and not easy for the team but we still need to believe that there is something to play for this season and that’s what we will try to do.”